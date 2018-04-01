Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €108.00 Price Target for Rheinmetall (RHM)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($133.33) price objective on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research note released on Wednesday, March 14th. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RHM. Commerzbank set a €105.00 ($129.63) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. equinet set a €110.00 ($135.80) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Independent Research set a €110.00 ($135.80) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Cfra set a €120.00 ($148.15) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €116.00 ($143.21) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rheinmetall presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €117.43 ($144.97).

Rheinmetall stock remained flat at $€115.35 ($142.41) during trading on Wednesday. Rheinmetall has a 52 week low of €71.11 ($87.79) and a 52 week high of €116.80 ($144.20).

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG provides automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

