Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €17.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($20.99) price target on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a report issued on Wednesday, March 14th. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

UN01 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($32.10) price target on Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC set a €25.00 ($30.86) price target on Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Commerzbank set a €23.20 ($28.64) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €21.50 ($26.54) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a €25.00 ($30.86) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €23.23 ($28.68).

Shares of UN01 stock remained flat at $€24.75 ($30.56) during trading hours on Wednesday. Uniper has a 1 year low of €14.14 ($17.46) and a 1 year high of €26.64 ($32.89).

Uniper Company Profile

Uniper SE engages in the power generation and commodity trading businesses. It operates through European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates a portfolio of power plants, including fossil fuel, gas, coal, oil, combined gas and steam, hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, solar, and wind power plants; and trades in commodities, such as power, emission certificates, natural gas, LNG, coal, and freight.

