Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give VTG (VT9) a €47.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($58.02) price target on VTG (ETR:VT9) in a report released on Thursday, March 22nd. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VT9. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($61.73) price objective on shares of VTG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Baader Bank set a €49.00 ($60.49) target price on shares of VTG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($64.20) target price on shares of VTG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Nord/LB set a €43.00 ($53.09) target price on shares of VTG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €38.00 ($46.91) price objective on shares of VTG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VTG has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €46.72 ($57.68).

ETR:VT9 opened at €45.95 ($56.73) on Thursday. VTG has a 1-year low of €29.05 ($35.86) and a 1-year high of €50.70 ($62.59).

About VTG

VTG Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wagon hire and rail logistics company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Railcar, Rail Logistics, and Tank Container Logistics. The Railcar segment hires out freight wagons in its own fleet; provides management and technical support services to external wagon fleets, as well as maintenance services for rail freight wagons and their components; and manufactures tank wagons.

