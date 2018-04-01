Kepler Capital Markets Lowers Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Price Target to GBX 210

Greencore Group (LON:GNC) had its price objective reduced by Kepler Capital Markets from GBX 250 ($3.45) to GBX 210 ($2.90) in a research report released on Wednesday, March 14th. Kepler Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 253 ($3.50) price objective on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 340 ($4.70) to GBX 305 ($4.21) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Numis Securities lowered shares of Greencore Group to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Greencore Group to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Greencore Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 259 ($3.58).

Greencore Group stock remained flat at $GBX 132.55 ($1.83) during midday trading on Wednesday. Greencore Group has a one year low of GBX 120 ($1.66) and a one year high of GBX 263 ($3.63).

In related news, insider Heather Ann McSharry purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 193 ($2.67) per share, with a total value of £19,300 ($26,664.82). Also, insider Patrick F. Coveney acquired 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £86,360 ($119,314.73). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 98,000 shares of company stock worth $14,346,000.

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group plc is a manufacturer of convenience food. The Company’s segments include Convenience Foods, and Ingredients & Property. The Convenience Foods segment includes Convenience Foods UK and Convenience Foods US. The Convenience Foods segment consists of Food to Go, Prepared Meals, Grocery and US.

