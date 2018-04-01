KeyCorp (KEY) Shares Bought by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation raised its stake in KeyCorp by 2,277.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 5,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Jump Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. 81.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Christopher M. Gorman sold 56,038 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $1,175,116.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig A. Buffie sold 11,819 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $250,680.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,487.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,857 shares of company stock worth $1,953,548. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEY opened at $19.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20,736.43, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $22.40.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. KeyCorp had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.88%.

A number of analysts recently commented on KEY shares. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.07.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

