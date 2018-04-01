Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Actuant Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:ATU)

Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Actuant in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Actuant’s FY2018 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.57 million. Actuant had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

ATU has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Actuant from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Actuant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Actuant in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Actuant from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

NYSE ATU opened at $23.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,395.19, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Actuant has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $27.95.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Actuant during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Actuant during the fourth quarter worth about $719,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Actuant during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Actuant during the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Actuant by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 76,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period.

WARNING: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/keycorp-weighs-in-on-actuant-co-s-q3-2018-earnings-atu-updated.html.

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures and distributes a range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. The Company operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy and Engineered Solutions. The Company’s Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure and production automation markets.

