Keysight (KEYS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Keysight (NYSE:KEYS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.63.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $49.50) on shares of Keysight in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Keysight in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Keysight in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Keysight from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th.

In other news, SVP Stephen D. Williams sold 12,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $513,849.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 162,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $7,312,964.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 517,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,316,036.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,521 shares of company stock worth $12,642,251 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Invictus RG purchased a new position in shares of Keysight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keysight stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.81. 654,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,715. Keysight has a one year low of $35.05 and a one year high of $55.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $9,653.90, a P/E ratio of 108.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Keysight (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. Keysight had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $837.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Keysight’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Keysight will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Keysight announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Keysight

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

