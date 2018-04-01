KiloCoin (KLC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $72.00

KiloCoin (CURRENCY:KLC) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 17th. Over the last seven days, KiloCoin has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. KiloCoin has a total market cap of $8.71 million and approximately $72.00 worth of KiloCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KiloCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0444 or 0.00000650 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.76 or 0.01680450 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007056 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007671 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004713 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015939 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00001108 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00020015 BTC.

KiloCoin Profile

KiloCoin (KLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 13th, 2014. KiloCoin’s total supply is 10,025,186,872 coins and its circulating supply is 196,297,971 coins. KiloCoin’s official website is kilocoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “KiloCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Scrypt algorithm. Kilocoin is ment to be a new measurement of value. “

KiloCoin Coin Trading

KiloCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to purchase KiloCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KiloCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KiloCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

