Head to Head Comparison: Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) & Hillenbrand (HI)

Kimberly Clark (NYSE: KMB) and Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kimberly Clark and Hillenbrand’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimberly Clark $18.26 billion 2.12 $2.28 billion $6.23 17.68 Hillenbrand $1.59 billion 1.82 $126.20 million $2.11 21.75

Kimberly Clark has higher revenue and earnings than Hillenbrand. Kimberly Clark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hillenbrand, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Kimberly Clark has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hillenbrand has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kimberly Clark and Hillenbrand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimberly Clark 12.48% 427.79% 14.77% Hillenbrand 7.52% 19.51% 7.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Kimberly Clark and Hillenbrand, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimberly Clark 2 9 2 0 2.00 Hillenbrand 0 1 2 0 2.67

Kimberly Clark currently has a consensus price target of $124.23, indicating a potential upside of 12.80%. Hillenbrand has a consensus price target of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.47%. Given Hillenbrand’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hillenbrand is more favorable than Kimberly Clark.

Dividends

Kimberly Clark pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Hillenbrand pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Kimberly Clark pays out 64.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hillenbrand pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kimberly Clark has increased its dividend for 45 consecutive years and Hillenbrand has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Kimberly Clark is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.5% of Kimberly Clark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.1% of Hillenbrand shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Kimberly Clark shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Hillenbrand shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kimberly Clark beats Hillenbrand on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a range of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, K-C Professional and Corporate & Other. The Company’s Personal Care segment offers various solutions and products, such as disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products. The Company’s Consumer Tissue segment offers products, such as facial and bathroom tissue, paper towels, napkins and related products. The Company’s K-C Professional segment offers solutions and supporting products, such as wipers, tissue, towels, apparel, soaps and sanitizers. The Company’s business outside North America includes Developing and Emerging Markets (D&E) and Developed Markets. It sells its products to supermarkets, mass merchandisers, drugstores, warehouse clubs and other retail outlets.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc. is a diversified industrial company with multiple brands that serve a range of industries across the globe. The Company operates in two segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service engineered industrial equipment throughout the world. The Process Equipment Group segment is a provider of compounding, extrusion and material handling; size reduction; screening and separating, and flow control products and services for a range of manufacturing and other industrial processes. It offers equipment for industries, including plastics, chemicals, fertilizers and mining. Its Batesville segment operates in the North American death care industry, and manufactures and sells funeral service products, including burial caskets, cremation caskets, containers and urns, selection room display fixtures, other personalization and memorialization products, and Web-based technology applications.

