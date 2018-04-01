Kinder Morgan Management (KMR) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Kinder Morgan Management (NYSE:KMR) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kinder Morgan Management earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the basic materials company an impact score of 47.846700245113 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

KMR stock remained flat at $$104.71 during trading on Friday. Kinder Morgan Management has a 12-month low of $65.23 and a 12-month high of $104.71.

About Kinder Morgan Management

Kinder Morgan Management, LLC is a limited partner in Kinder Morgan Energy Partners, L.P (KMP), and manages and controls its business and affairs pursuant to a delegation of control agreement. Kinder Morgan G.P., Inc, of which Kinder Morgan, Inc indirectly owns all of the outstanding common equity, is the general partner of Kinder Morgan Energy Partners, L.P.

