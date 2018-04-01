Kingfisher (KGF) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Kingfisher (LON:KGF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KGF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 350 ($4.84) to GBX 325 ($4.49) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 345 ($4.77) to GBX 315 ($4.35) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase reduced their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 288 ($3.98) to GBX 275 ($3.80) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 425 ($5.87) to GBX 410 ($5.66) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 337.33 ($4.66).

LON:KGF opened at GBX 292.50 ($4.04) on Wednesday. Kingfisher has a 12 month low of GBX 285.30 ($3.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 369.80 ($5.11).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.49 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.33. This represents a yield of 2.52%.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc is engaged in the supply of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels, located mainly in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The Company’s segments include France, UK & Ireland, and Other International. The Other International segment consists of Poland, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Russia, Romania and the joint venture Koctas Yapi Marketleri Ticaret A.S.

