Kion Group (KGX) PT Set at €82.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) received a €82.00 ($101.23) price objective from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 14th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($104.94) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €78.00 ($96.30) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase set a €80.50 ($99.38) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($71.60) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kion Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €76.44 ($94.37).

Shares of KGX stock remained flat at $€75.74 ($93.51) during trading on Wednesday. Kion Group has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($71.44) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($101.01).

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides supply chain solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services. The company provides diesel and LPG gas forklift trucks, electric forklift trucks, warehouse handling equipment, platform trucks and tractors, and used trucks; Ad hoc services and spare parts; RFID, racking, automation, transport control, and stock management systems, as well as IT and logistics, and fleet data management solutions; and financing and leasing services, as well as truck rental services.

