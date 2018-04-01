Kittehcoin (MEOW) Price Hits $0.0000

Kittehcoin (CURRENCY:MEOW) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 1st. Over the last seven days, Kittehcoin has traded flat against the dollar. Kittehcoin has a total market capitalization of $321,785.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Kittehcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kittehcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Kittehcoin

Kittehcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 24th, 2013. Kittehcoin’s total supply is 23,905,669,976 coins. Kittehcoin’s official Twitter account is @KittehCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kittehcoin is /r/KittehCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kittehcoin is www.kittehcoin.net.

Kittehcoin Coin Trading

Kittehcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to purchase Kittehcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kittehcoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kittehcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

