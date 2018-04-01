Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect KLA-Tencor (KLAC) Share Price

Press coverage about KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) has trended positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. KLA-Tencor earned a daily sentiment score of 0.31 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the semiconductor company an impact score of 45.5893186770965 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.06. KLA-Tencor has a 52-week low of $87.93 and a 52-week high of $123.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16,991.61, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.24. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 85.81%. The company had revenue of $975.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. KLA-Tencor’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that KLA-Tencor will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from KLA-Tencor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.73%.

KLA-Tencor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, March 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on KLA-Tencor in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Argus cut their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $135.00 to $115.98 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised KLA-Tencor from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.60.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $96,433.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emiko Higashi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total transaction of $52,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,465.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,445 shares of company stock worth $2,579,450. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries worldwide. It offers chip manufacturing products, such as front-end defect inspection tools, defect review systems, advanced packaging process control systems, metrology solutions, in-situ process monitoring products, and lithography software; wafer manufacturing products comprising wafer manufacturing products comprising surface and defect inspection, wafer geometry and nanotopography metrology, and data management; and reticle manufacturing products, such as defect inspection and pattern placement metrology products.

