KMG Chemicals (KMG) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about KMG Chemicals (NYSE:KMG) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. KMG Chemicals earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 46.0004568682908 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE:KMG opened at $59.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $921.55, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. KMG Chemicals has a one year low of $42.05 and a one year high of $70.60.

KMG Chemicals (NYSE:KMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $113.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.57 million. KMG Chemicals had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. research analysts forecast that KMG Chemicals will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th. KMG Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 5.29%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KMG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KMG Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KMG Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs began coverage on shares of KMG Chemicals in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of KMG Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

In other news, major shareholder David L. Hatcher sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $2,598,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 896,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,740,640.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David L. Hatcher sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $961,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,226,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,617,339.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 510,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,745,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About KMG Chemicals

KMG Chemicals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, formulates, and distributes specialty chemicals and performance materials worldwide. The company's Electronic Chemicals segment is involved in the sale of high purity process chemicals primarily to etch and clean silicon wafers in the production of semiconductors, photovoltaics, and flat panel displays.

