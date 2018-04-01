Knowles (KN) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.13

News headlines about Knowles (NYSE:KN) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Knowles earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 44.530347186552 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE:KN opened at $12.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,126.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.79. Knowles has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $19.90.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.96 million. Knowles had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Knowles will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KN. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Knowles from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray began coverage on shares of Knowles in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.08.

In related news, Director Didier Hirsch acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $43,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 8,009 shares of company stock valued at $114,693 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation is a global supplier of micro-acoustic, audio processing and specialty component solutions, serving the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, military, aerospace and industrial markets. The Company operates through two segments: Mobile Consumer Electronics (MCE) and Specialty Components (SC).

