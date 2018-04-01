Kohl's Co. (KSS) Shares Bought by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Kohl's Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 297.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,593 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Kohl's were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kohl's by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Kohl's by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 33,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl's by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 40,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kohl's by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 79,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl's by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Richard D. Schepp sold 20,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,311,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Mansell sold 142,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $9,151,838.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 286,545 shares of company stock valued at $18,474,364. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kohl's in a report on Monday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kohl's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $73.00 target price on shares of Kohl's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Piper Jaffray set a $60.00 target price on shares of Kohl's and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kohl's from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kohl's has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.66.

NYSE:KSS opened at $65.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,006.01, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. Kohl's Co. has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $69.48.

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. Kohl's had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Kohl's Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from Kohl's’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Kohl's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.23%.

Kohl's

Kohl’s Corporation (Kohl’s) is an operator of department stores. The Company operates approximately 1,154 Kohl’s department stores, a Website (www.Kohls.com), approximately 12 FILA outlets, and approximately three Off-Aisle clearance centers. The Company’s stores and Website sell moderately-priced private label and national brand apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products.

