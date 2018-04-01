Kohl's (KSS) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kohl's earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.7230946522085 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

NYSE KSS traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $65.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,180,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,226,447. The firm has a market cap of $11,006.01, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Kohl's has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $69.48.

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. Kohl's had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Kohl's will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Kohl's’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Kohl's’s payout ratio is 58.23%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KSS shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Kohl's in a research note on Monday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kohl's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $73.00 target price on shares of Kohl's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Piper Jaffray set a $60.00 price target on shares of Kohl's and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kohl's from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.66.

In other Kohl's news, Director Peter Boneparth sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $496,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard D. Schepp sold 42,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $2,806,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 199,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,041,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 286,545 shares of company stock valued at $18,474,364. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Company Profile

Kohl’s Corporation (Kohl’s) is an operator of department stores. The Company operates approximately 1,154 Kohl’s department stores, a Website (www.Kohls.com), approximately 12 FILA outlets, and approximately three Off-Aisle clearance centers. The Company’s stores and Website sell moderately-priced private label and national brand apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products.

