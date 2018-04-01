Komodo (KMD) Price Down 24.3% Over Last 7 Days

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $244.02 million and approximately $629,982.00 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $2.35 or 0.00034304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, CoinExchange, Binance and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00604831 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.42 or 0.02682610 BTC.

ZenCash (ZEN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00226375 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00066183 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00013575 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010811 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00068802 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00336409 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 104,037,442 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex, CoinExchange, Cryptox, BarterDEX and Binance. It is not possible to buy Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

