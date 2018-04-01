Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KOP. B. Riley set a $60.00 target price on shares of Koppers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Koppers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Koppers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Koppers by 314.0% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Koppers during the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Koppers during the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Koppers during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KOP traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.10. The stock had a trading volume of 220,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,107. The stock has a market cap of $853.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.94. Koppers has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $51.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $366.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.05 million. Koppers had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 94.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

