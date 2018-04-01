Kore (CRYPTO:KORE) Price Hits $2.07

Kore (CURRENCY:KORE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. Kore has a total market capitalization of $4.19 million and approximately $890,655.00 worth of Kore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kore coin can now be purchased for about $2.07 or 0.00029952 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kore has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kore Profile

Kore (CRYPTO:KORE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. Kore’s total supply is 2,022,465 coins. Kore’s official Twitter account is @NewKoreCoin. Kore’s official website is kore.life.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kore (KORE) is an x13 algorithm alternative crypto currency. The block time is 60 seconds – the PoS rate is 8% and the PoW phase lasts 7 days. There was a premine of 0.83%. “

Kore Coin Trading

Kore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not possible to buy Kore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kore must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

