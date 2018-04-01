Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,000. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.9% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Allied Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $12,697,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 17,218 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $94.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150,301.66, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.12 and a 12-month high of $125.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 158.15%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 50.71%.

AbbVie announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Leerink Swann set a $106.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.68.

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 8,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $976,046.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 321,292 shares in the company, valued at $37,873,900.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert A. Michael sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $119,347.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 211,197 shares of company stock worth $24,585,575. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/kovack-advisors-inc-purchases-new-position-in-abbvie-inc-abbv.html.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.