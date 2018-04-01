Kraton Corp (KRA) Receives $54.67 Average PT from Analysts

Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.67.

KRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Kraton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kraton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Kraton in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital set a $76.00 price target on shares of Kraton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th.

Get Kraton alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRA. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraton by 6.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 55,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Kraton by 46.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kraton by 12.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Kraton by 44.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraton in the third quarter valued at approximately $999,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kraton stock traded down $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $46.91. 248,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,430. Kraton has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $53.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,486.77, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Kraton had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $465.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Kraton will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Kraton Corp (KRA) Receives $54.67 Average PT from Analysts” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/kraton-corp-kra-receives-54-67-average-pt-from-analysts-updated.html.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.