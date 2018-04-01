Kroger (KR) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.12

Media stories about Kroger (NYSE:KR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kroger earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.1791567500037 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Several research firms recently issued reports on KR. ValuEngine cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $31.00 price target on shares of Kroger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kroger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

Shares of KR stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,646,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,201,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $21,099.81, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02. Kroger has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.81 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.51%.

In related news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $92,834.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,273 shares in the company, valued at $763,999.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert W. Clark sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $325,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,800 shares of company stock worth $1,888,824 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates retail food and drug stores, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

