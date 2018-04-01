Kyocera Corp (KYO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kyocera Corp (NYSE:KYO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

KYO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kyocera from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS raised shares of Kyocera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Macquarie raised shares of Kyocera from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kyocera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kyocera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Kyocera (NYSE:KYO) traded down $0.97 on Monday, reaching $56.66. 32,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,804. The company has a market cap of $21,191.36, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.77. Kyocera has a 52 week low of $53.86 and a 52 week high of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Kyocera (NYSE:KYO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter. Kyocera had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 4.94%. equities analysts anticipate that Kyocera will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kyocera by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kyocera by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,564 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kyocera by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Kyocera during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kyocera during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 0.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corporation is engaged in various fields, from fine ceramic components to electronic devices, equipment, services and networks. The Company operates through seven segments: Fine Ceramic Parts Group, Semiconductor Parts Group, Applied Ceramic Products Group, Electronic Device Group, Telecommunications Equipment Group, Information Equipment Group and Others.

