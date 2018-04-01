L3 Technologies (LLL) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $274.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

LLL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of L3 Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3 Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded L3 Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded L3 Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded L3 Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $224.50.

Shares of NYSE LLL opened at $208.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16,270.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. L3 Technologies has a twelve month low of $159.43 and a twelve month high of $218.71.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. L3 Technologies had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. research analysts forecast that L3 Technologies will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from L3 Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. L3 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.78%.

In related news, Chairman Michael T. Strianese sold 39,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.72, for a total transaction of $8,445,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Azmon sold 1,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.82, for a total value of $361,169.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 517,013 shares of company stock worth $107,077,132 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas bought a new position in L3 Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in L3 Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Invictus RG bought a new position in L3 Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in L3 Technologies by 2,510.7% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in L3 Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

About L3 Technologies

L3 Technologies, Inc, formerly L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc, is a prime contractor in Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) systems, aircraft sustainment, simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment and security and detection systems. The Company provides a broad range of communication and electronic systems and products used on military and commercial platforms.

