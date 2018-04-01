Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) Stake Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $5,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 5,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Mizuho set a $178.00 target price on Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.19.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, CEO David P. King sold 49,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $8,232,063.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,090,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total value of $1,405,824.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,212.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,630 shares of company stock valued at $9,851,701. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America stock opened at $161.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16,482.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $134.19 and a 52-week high of $181.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) Stake Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/laboratory-corp-of-america-holdings-lh-stake-boosted-by-envestnet-asset-management-inc.html.

Laboratory Corp. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is a life sciences company that is integrated in guiding patient care, providing clinical laboratory and end-to-end drug development services. The Company operates as a healthcare diagnostics company. The Company operates through two segments: LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development (CDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.