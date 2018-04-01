Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.23

Headlines about Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Laboratory Corp. of America earned a news sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the medical research company an impact score of 46.8820517711024 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE:LH traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,119. The firm has a market cap of $16,482.33, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. Laboratory Corp. of America has a twelve month low of $134.19 and a twelve month high of $181.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

LH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.19.

In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total transaction of $1,405,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,666,212.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. King sold 49,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $8,232,063.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,090,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,630 shares of company stock valued at $9,851,701 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/laboratory-corp-of-america-lh-earning-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-study-finds-updated-updated.html.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is a life sciences company that is integrated in guiding patient care, providing clinical laboratory and end-to-end drug development services. The Company operates as a healthcare diagnostics company. The Company operates through two segments: LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development (CDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.