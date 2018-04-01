Laboratory Corp. of America (LH) Given News Impact Rating of 0.18

Media coverage about Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Laboratory Corp. of America earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the medical research company an impact score of 46.4650848021336 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Laboratory Corp. of America stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,119. The company has a market capitalization of $16,482.33, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. Laboratory Corp. of America has a one year low of $134.19 and a one year high of $181.71.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.07. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

LH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $183.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.19.

In related news, Director Adam H. Schechter sold 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.29, for a total value of $213,813.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,309.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. King sold 49,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $8,232,063.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,202 shares in the company, valued at $38,090,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,630 shares of company stock valued at $9,851,701. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is a life sciences company that is integrated in guiding patient care, providing clinical laboratory and end-to-end drug development services. The Company operates as a healthcare diagnostics company. The Company operates through two segments: LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development (CDD).

