LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Purchases Shares of 192 Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 192 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Odey Holdings AG boosted its stake in Alphabet by 18.2% during the second quarter. Odey Holdings AG now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Farmers National Bank boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.3% during the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 11.7% during the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 34.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vetr downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,143.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,355.00 price target (up previously from $1,210.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Argus raised their price target on Alphabet to $1,300.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,180.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,037.14 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $834.60 and a 1 year high of $1,198.00. The stock has a market cap of $720,587.25, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.42). Alphabet had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $25.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.65 billion. analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $8.59 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

