Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Lamb Weston (LW) Stock Price

Media coverage about Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lamb Weston earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the specialty retailer an impact score of 46.5188079590528 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

LW stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.22. 1,344,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.43, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $40.61 and a 52 week high of $60.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,513.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.18%. The business had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1913 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 32.76%.

LW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Group upped their price objective on Lamb Weston to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.43.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Peter J. Bensen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.18 per share, with a total value of $290,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,578.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc (Lamb Weston), is a supplier of frozen potato, sweet potato, appetizer and vegetable products to restaurants and retailers around the world. The Company’s segments include Global, Foodservice, Retail and Other. The Global segment includes operations associated with Lamb Weston’s business with large chain restaurant customers, whether those results are generated in the United States or abroad, as well as operations associated with retail and foodservice customers located outside of the United States and Canada.

