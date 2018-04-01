Lamden Price Hits $0.0797 (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Lamden has a market cap of $11.33 million and approximately $229,035.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden token can currently be purchased for about $0.0797 or 0.00001147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, ForkDelta, HitBTC and CoinFalcon. In the last week, Lamden has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00082323 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00027421 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007939 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00001014 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000870 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008036 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinFalcon, HitBTC, OTCBTC, Radar Relay and ForkDelta. It is not presently possible to buy Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

