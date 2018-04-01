Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $960.58 Million

Equities analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) will report sales of $960.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $950.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $973.79 million. Landstar System reported sales of $780.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year sales of $960.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.34 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on LSTR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the third quarter valued at $513,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 157.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 8.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 335,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,458,000 after purchasing an additional 26,570 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 7.7% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System (LSTR) traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $110.85. 412,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,328. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $118.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,675.75, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 14.25%.

Landstar System declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase 1,960,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc (Landstar) is an asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions. The Company offers services to its customers across multiple transportation modes, with the ability to arrange for individual shipments of freight to enterprise solutions to manage customer’s transportation needs.

