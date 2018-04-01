Elkfork Partners LLC Has $5.20 Million Stake in Lazard (NYSE:LAZ)

Elkfork Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,832 shares during the quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Lazard worth $5,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LAZ. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Lazard by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC bought a new position in Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazard alerts:

In other Lazard news, COO Alexander F. Stern sold 15,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $810,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 276,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,805,094.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Alexander F. Stern sold 65,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.12, for a total transaction of $3,461,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 276,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,708,184.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,320 shares of company stock valued at $5,053,854. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:LAZ opened at $52.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Lazard has a one year low of $40.50 and a one year high of $60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,820.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.81.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $683.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.86 million. Lazard had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut Lazard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. TheStreet cut Lazard from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Buckingham Research lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Lazard in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/lazard-laz-shares-sold-by-elkfork-partners-llc-updated.html.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.