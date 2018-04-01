LBRY Credits (LBC) Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 1st. LBRY Credits has a market capitalization of $25.90 million and approximately $262,480.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded 32.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002352 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, Upbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits was first traded on June 23rd, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 532,550,364 coins and its circulating supply is 157,650,361 coins. The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

