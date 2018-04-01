LeafCoin (LEAF) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.00

LeafCoin (CURRENCY:LEAF) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 17th. Over the last seven days, LeafCoin has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. LeafCoin has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $3.00 worth of LeafCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LeafCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003001 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00699006 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00162204 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033135 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00030792 BTC.

LeafCoin Coin Profile

LeafCoin’s total supply is 21,080,296,750 coins. LeafCoin’s official Twitter account is @leafcoin. The Reddit community for LeafCoin is /r/LeafCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LeafCoin is leafco.in.

LeafCoin Coin Trading

LeafCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy LeafCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LeafCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LeafCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

