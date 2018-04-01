Lear Co. (LEA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.88 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) will post $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lear’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.75 and the highest is $5.12. Lear reported earnings of $4.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lear will report full-year earnings of $18.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.25 to $20.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $19.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.80 to $21.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Lear had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.80 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lear from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Lear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.72.

In other news, VP Shari L. Burgess sold 5,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $1,021,622.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,672.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald L. Runkle sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total transaction of $190,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,332.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,115 shares of company stock worth $49,699,331 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEA. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Lear by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lear stock traded up $5.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.09. 797,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,453.14, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $132.01 and a fifty-two week high of $202.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.47%.

Lear declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $954.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through Seating and E-Systems segments. The Seating segment includes seat systems and related components, such as leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

