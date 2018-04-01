LEG Immobilien AG (FRA:LEG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €100.38 ($123.92).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Commerzbank set a €112.00 ($138.27) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs set a €106.00 ($130.86) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($129.63) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. UBS set a €95.00 ($117.28) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €94.00 ($116.05) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) opened at €87.88 ($108.49) on Friday. LEG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €75.17 ($92.80) and a 52 week high of €98.50 ($121.60). The company has a market cap of $5,550.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “LEG Immobilien AG (LEG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/leg-immobilien-ag-leg-given-consensus-rating-of-buy-by-brokerages-updated-updated.html.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents apartments; and offers various services to tenants. It also invests in the field of commercial real estate; sells various properties, including flats and houses; and provides caretaker services.

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.