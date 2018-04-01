Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Earns “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 14th. They currently have a GBX 218 ($3.01) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 15.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale cut Legal & General Group to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.45) to GBX 240 ($3.32) in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.90) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($4.01) to GBX 295 ($4.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Legal & General Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 268.88 ($3.71).

Shares of LON:LGEN remained flat at $GBX 257.80 ($3.56) during midday trading on Wednesday. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of GBX 241.65 ($3.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 279.90 ($3.87).

In other news, insider John Kingman bought 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.77) per share, for a total transaction of £3,499.86 ($4,835.40). Also, insider Toby Strauss bought 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.74) per share, for a total transaction of £2,512.17 ($3,470.81). Insiders have acquired a total of 2,836 shares of company stock valued at $765,477 over the last ninety days.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc is a holding company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, transacts life assurance and long-term savings business, investment management and general insurance and health business. It operates through six segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), Savings and General Insurance (GI).

