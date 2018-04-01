Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Share Price

Media stories about Lennox International (NYSE:LII) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Lennox International earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the construction company an impact score of 46.4364588467363 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

LII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $193.00) on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $230.00) on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $232.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.88.

Shares of Lennox International stock traded up $4.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,542. Lennox International has a one year low of $160.18 and a one year high of $223.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.37. The company has a market cap of $8,415.34, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.03. Lennox International had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 1,465.51%. The firm had revenue of $891.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Lennox International will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

In other Lennox International news, Chairman Todd M. Bluedorn sold 25,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $5,256,667.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 214,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,097,665.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 6,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.15, for a total transaction of $1,267,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,871 shares of company stock valued at $13,263,390. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides climate control solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

