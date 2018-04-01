Leoni (ETR:LEO) Given a €73.00 Price Target at Oddo Bhf

Leoni (ETR:LEO) has been given a €73.00 ($90.12) price objective by equities research analysts at Oddo Bhf in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.60% from the company’s previous close.

LEO has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase set a €57.00 ($70.37) price target on Leoni and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($92.59) price target on Leoni and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Independent Research set a €62.00 ($76.54) price objective on Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €54.00 ($66.67) price objective on Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($37.04) price objective on Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €58.64 ($72.40).

LEO stock opened at €51.92 ($64.10) on Wednesday. Leoni has a fifty-two week low of €39.21 ($48.41) and a fifty-two week high of €66.20 ($81.73).

About Leoni

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wires, optical fibers, cables, and cable systems; and related services for applications in the automotive and other industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Wire & Cable Solutions, and Wiring Systems. The Wire & Cable Solutions segment develops, produces, and assembles wires and stands, optical fibers, standard and special cables, hybrid and optical cables, and various cable systems.

