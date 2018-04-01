LeviarCoin Price Down 42.6% Over Last Week (XLC)

LeviarCoin (CURRENCY:XLC) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One LeviarCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0389 or 0.00000560 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, LeviarCoin has traded down 42.6% against the US dollar. LeviarCoin has a market capitalization of $437,497.00 and approximately $753.00 worth of LeviarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $178.39 or 0.02565670 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00020887 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00012000 BTC.

Interplanetary Broadcast Coin (IPBC) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00018326 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006206 BTC.

IntenseCoin (ITNS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BitCoal (COAL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About LeviarCoin

LeviarCoin (CRYPTO:XLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 14th, 2017. LeviarCoin’s total supply is 11,236,136 coins. The official website for LeviarCoin is leviarcoin.org. LeviarCoin’s official Twitter account is @leviarcoin_fdn.

Buying and Selling LeviarCoin

LeviarCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase LeviarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LeviarCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LeviarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

