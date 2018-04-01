LGI Homes (LGIH) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, March 23rd.

LGIH has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.51 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $70.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. LGI Homes has a twelve month low of $28.57 and a twelve month high of $79.55. The stock has a market cap of $1,575.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.31.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 1,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $98,315.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,427.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 16,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $1,082,494.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,497 shares in the company, valued at $6,411,708.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,432 shares of company stock worth $7,506,512 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in LGI Homes by 11.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in LGI Homes by 137.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 11,120 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in LGI Homes by 71.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “LGI Homes (LGIH) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/lgi-homes-lgih-rating-increased-to-strong-buy-at-bidaskclub-updated.html.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc is a homebuilder and land developer. The Company is engaged in the design, construction, marketing and sale of new homes in markets in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington and Tennessee. The Company operates through five segments: the Texas division, the Southwest division, the Southeast division, the Florida division and the Northwest division.

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.