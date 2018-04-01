Critical Review: Liberty Interactive QVC Group (QRTEA) versus Amazon.com (AMZN)

Liberty Interactive QVC Group (NASDAQ: QRTEA) and Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.4% of Liberty Interactive QVC Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of Amazon.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Liberty Interactive QVC Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of Amazon.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Liberty Interactive QVC Group has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amazon.com has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Interactive QVC Group and Amazon.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Interactive QVC Group 11.64% 17.97% 6.67% Amazon.com 1.71% 9.23% 2.16%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Liberty Interactive QVC Group and Amazon.com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Interactive QVC Group $10.38 billion 1.09 $1.21 billion $3.25 7.74 Amazon.com $177.87 billion 3.94 $3.03 billion $4.55 318.10

Amazon.com has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Interactive QVC Group. Liberty Interactive QVC Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amazon.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Liberty Interactive QVC Group and Amazon.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Interactive QVC Group 1 1 8 0 2.70 Amazon.com 0 3 46 1 2.96

Liberty Interactive QVC Group currently has a consensus price target of $32.13, suggesting a potential upside of 27.63%. Amazon.com has a consensus price target of $1,476.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.98%. Given Liberty Interactive QVC Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Liberty Interactive QVC Group is more favorable than Amazon.com.

Summary

Amazon.com beats Liberty Interactive QVC Group on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Interactive QVC Group

Liberty Interactive Corporation owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are primarily engaged in the video and online commerce industries. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, the Company operates in North America, Europe and Asia. Its principal businesses and assets include its subsidiaries QVC, Inc. (QVC), zulily, llc (zulily) and and Evite, Inc. (Evite). The Company’s segments include QVC, zulily, and Corporate and other. Evite is an online invitation and social event planning service on the Web. As of December 31, 2016, QVC marketed and sold a range of consumer products primarily through live merchandise-focused televised shopping programs distributed to approximately 362 million households each day and through its Websites, including QVC.com, and other interactive media, such as mobile applications. Zulily’s merchandise includes women’s, children’s and men’s apparel, children’s merchandise and other products, such as kitchen accessories and home decor.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk. The company also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including kindle e-readers, fire tablets, fire TVs, and echo devices; and provides Kindle Direct Publishing, an online service that allows independent authors and publishers to make their books available in the Kindle Store. In addition, it offers programs that enable sellers to sell their products on its Websites, as well as their own branded Websites; and programs that allow authors, musicians, filmmakers, app developers, and others to publish and sell content. Further, the company provides compute, storage, database, and other AWS services, as well as fulfillment, publishing, digital content subscriptions, advertising, and co-branded credit card agreement services. Additionally, it offers Amazon Prime, a membership program, which provides free shipping of various items; access to unlimited streaming of movies and TV episodes; and other services. It serves consumers, sellers, developers, enterprises, and content creators. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

