Liberty Sirius XM Group (LSXMA) versus AT&T (T) Critical Contrast

AT&T (NYSE: T) and Liberty Sirius XM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.9% of AT&T shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of Liberty Sirius XM Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of AT&T shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AT&T and Liberty Sirius XM Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AT&T 18.34% 14.55% 4.39% Liberty Sirius XM Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

AT&T pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Liberty Sirius XM Group does not pay a dividend. AT&T pays out 65.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AT&T has increased its dividend for 33 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

AT&T has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Sirius XM Group has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AT&T and Liberty Sirius XM Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AT&T $160.55 billion 1.36 $29.45 billion $3.05 11.69 Liberty Sirius XM Group $5.43 billion 2.55 $1.11 billion $3.31 12.42

AT&T has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Sirius XM Group. AT&T is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty Sirius XM Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AT&T and Liberty Sirius XM Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AT&T 0 13 12 0 2.48 Liberty Sirius XM Group 0 0 10 0 3.00

AT&T presently has a consensus price target of $41.83, suggesting a potential upside of 17.33%. Liberty Sirius XM Group has a consensus price target of $54.89, suggesting a potential upside of 33.55%. Given Liberty Sirius XM Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Liberty Sirius XM Group is more favorable than AT&T.

Summary

AT&T beats Liberty Sirius XM Group on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc. provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers. The Entertainment Group segment provides video entertainment and audio programming channels to approximately 25 million subscribers; broadband and Internet services to 13.5 million residential subscribers; local and long-distance voice services to residential customers, as well as DSL Internet access; and voice services provided over IP-based technology. The Consumer Mobility segment offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice and data communications services to consumers, and wireless wholesale and resale subscribers; consulting, advertising, and application and co-location services; and sells a variety of handsets, wirelessly enabled computers, and personal computer wireless data cards through company-owned stores, agents, or third-party retail stores, as well as accessories, such as carrying cases, hands-free devices, and other items. The International segment offers digital television services, including local and international digital video entertainment and audio programming under the DIRECTV and SKY brands throughout Latin America. This segment offers postpaid and prepaid wireless services in Mexico to approximately 15 million subscribers under the AT&T and Unefon brands; and sells a range of handsets. The company was formerly known as SBC Communications Inc. and changed its name to AT&T Inc. in November 2005. AT&T Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are engaged in the media and entertainment industries. The Company’s principal businesses and assets include its consolidated subsidiaries Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRIUS XM) and Braves Holdings, LLC (Braves Holdings), and its equity affiliate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (Live Nation). The Company’s segments are SIRIUS XM, and Corporate and other. SIRIUS XM provides a subscription-based satellite radio service. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, the Company principally operates in North America. The Company also owns a portfolio of minority equity investments in publicly traded media companies, including Time Warner, Inc. and Viacom, Inc. SIRIUS XM transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services, in the United States on a subscription fee basis through two satellite radio systems.

