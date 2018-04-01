Liberty Sirius XM Group (LSXMK) and Its Rivals Head to Head Contrast

Liberty Sirius XM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMK) is one of 72 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Liberty Sirius XM Group to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Liberty Sirius XM Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Sirius XM Group $5.43 billion N/A 12.34 Liberty Sirius XM Group Competitors $17.65 billion $2.03 billion 18.13

Liberty Sirius XM Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Sirius XM Group. Liberty Sirius XM Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Sirius XM Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Sirius XM Group N/A N/A N/A Liberty Sirius XM Group Competitors 34.85% -8.22% 1.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Liberty Sirius XM Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Sirius XM Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Liberty Sirius XM Group Competitors 601 1838 1922 96 2.34

Liberty Sirius XM Group presently has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.16%. As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 72.37%. Given Liberty Sirius XM Group’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Liberty Sirius XM Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.8% of Liberty Sirius XM Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Liberty Sirius XM Group has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Sirius XM Group’s peers have a beta of 0.60, suggesting that their average stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Liberty Sirius XM Group peers beat Liberty Sirius XM Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are engaged in the media and entertainment industries. The Company’s principal businesses and assets include its consolidated subsidiaries Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRIUS XM) and Braves Holdings, LLC (Braves Holdings), and its equity affiliate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (Live Nation). The Company’s segments are SIRIUS XM, and Corporate and other. SIRIUS XM provides a subscription-based satellite radio service. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, the Company principally operates in North America. The Company also owns a portfolio of minority equity investments in publicly traded media companies, including Time Warner, Inc. and Viacom, Inc. SIRIUS XM transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services, in the United States on a subscription fee basis through two satellite radio systems.

