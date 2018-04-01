GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, March 22nd. They presently have a GBX 1,630 ($22.52) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,925 ($26.60) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS raised GlaxoSmithKline to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($21.41) price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,330 ($18.38) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a GBX 1,775 ($24.52) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,541.82 ($21.30).

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,394 ($19.26) on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,235.20 ($17.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,724.50 ($23.83).

In other news, insider Sir Roy Anderson purchased 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,278 ($17.66) per share, for a total transaction of £7,182.36 ($9,923.13). Also, insider Patrick Vallance sold 14,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,318 ($18.21), for a total value of £184,809.96 ($255,332.91). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 591 shares of company stock worth $756,678 and sold 23,765 shares worth $31,152,709.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc is a global healthcare company. The Company operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Company focuses on its research across six areas: Respiratory diseases, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)/infectious diseases, Vaccines, Immuno-inflammation, Oncology and Rare diseases.

