Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 22nd. They currently have a GBX 1,700 ($23.49) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ULE. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,550 ($21.41) to GBX 1,300 ($17.96) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase decreased their target price on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,785 ($24.66) to GBX 1,735 ($23.97) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,045 ($28.25) to GBX 1,290 ($17.82) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($22.11) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,686.43 ($23.30).

Get Ultra Electronics alerts:

LON ULE opened at GBX 1,383 ($19.11) on Thursday. Ultra Electronics has a 12 month low of GBX 1,138 ($15.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,231 ($30.82).

WARNING: “Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/liberum-capital-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-ultra-electronics-ule-updated.html.

Ultra Electronics Company Profile

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport and energy markets, by applying electronic and software technologies. The Company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.