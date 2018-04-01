McBride (LON:MCB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of McBride (LON:MCB) in a report issued on Wednesday, March 14th. The firm currently has a GBX 235 ($3.25) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Numis Securities reduced their target price on McBride from GBX 240 ($3.32) to GBX 210 ($2.90) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Peel Hunt reduced their target price on McBride from GBX 215 ($2.97) to GBX 200 ($2.76) and set an add rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Investec reduced their target price on McBride from GBX 230 ($3.18) to GBX 215 ($2.97) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McBride presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 216.67 ($2.99).

Shares of MCB stock remained flat at $GBX 158.20 ($2.19) during trading hours on Wednesday. McBride has a 1 year low of GBX 148.80 ($2.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 235 ($3.25).

McBride (LON:MCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported GBX 5.20 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of £368.40 million during the quarter. McBride had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 0.33%.

About McBride

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers in the United Kingdom, other regions in Europe, and Asia. The company offers various household products, such as laundry products, including laundry powder tablets, liquid gels, and laundry liquid sachets; dishwashing products comprising washing up liquids and machine dishwashing powders, tablets, and gels; household cleaners consisting of bathroom, kitchen, glass, ceramic hobs, antibacterial, and multisurface cleaners; toilet cleaners and descaling products; and air freshener products, such as time release sprays, gel air fresheners, plug-in fresheners, sprays, diffusers, and candles.

