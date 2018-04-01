Liberum Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Berkeley Group (LON:BKG)

Berkeley Group (LON:BKG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 16th. They currently have a GBX 4,050 ($55.95) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BKG. Deutsche Bank lowered Berkeley Group to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,908 ($53.99) to GBX 3,951 ($54.59) in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Berkeley Group from GBX 2,985 ($41.24) to GBX 3,579 ($49.45) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Numis Securities raised their price objective on Berkeley Group from GBX 3,413 ($47.15) to GBX 3,600 ($49.74) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,940 ($54.43) price objective on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Berkeley Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,884.36 ($53.67).

Berkeley Group stock remained flat at $GBX 3,789 ($52.35) during midday trading on Friday. Berkeley Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,903 ($40.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,270 ($58.99).

In related news, insider Karl Whiteman sold 14,500 shares of Berkeley Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,818 ($52.75), for a total transaction of £553,610 ($764,865.99). Also, insider Anthony W. Pidgley sold 215,101 shares of Berkeley Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,190 ($57.89), for a total value of £9,012,731.90 ($12,451,964.49).

About Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in residential-led, mixed-use property development. Its segments include Residential-led mixed-use development and Other activities. Its brands include Berkeley, which creates medium to large-scale developments in towns, cities and the countryside, encompassing executive homes, mixed use schemes, riverside apartments, refurbished historic buildings and urban loft spaces; St George, which is involved in mixed use sustainable regeneration in London; St James, which handles projects that embrace private residential development, commercial property, recreational and community facilities; St Edward, which offers residentially led developments, and St William.

